Naveen’s mortal remains donated for medical research

The mortal remains of Naveen S. Gyanagoudar, who was killed in a shelling by the Russian armed forces in Kharkiv earlier this month, were received by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the Kempegowda International Airport on Monday.

Later in the day, he attended the final rites. Mr. Bommai met and consoled Naveen’s mother Vijayalakshmi, father Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, and brother Harsha. He also handed over Naveen’s passport and other documents to his family.

He called and personally thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over telephone for the effort in bringing Naveen’s mortal remains to India from an active war zone. He said it took a lot of coordination with the countries neighbouring Ukraine that is at war with Russia to bring back the mortal remains.

Under the direction of Minister for External (MEA) Affairs S. Jaishankar, senior officers were in touch with the authorities in both Russia and Ukraine. The body was shifted from the war zone to a cold freezer. The MEA had contacted funeral agents and ensured embalming of the mortal remains. Though Kharkiv was still being shelled, the mortal remains were transported to Versova where it was given a zinc coating and sent to Dubai and later brought to Bengaluru.

Mr. Bommai said: “The pain and grief will always remain that Naveen could not be brought back alive. We will render all the help needed for his family.”

Body donated

The parents of Naveen have donated his body to a private medical college in Davangere for medical education and research. The body was kept in front of Shekharappa’s house before it was sent to Davangere.