The body of Naveen S. Gyanagoudar, the medical student from Haveri district who died in Ukraine, will be brought to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday morning, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Friday.

Naveen, a 21-year-old student pursuing medicine in Ukraine, died on March 1 in a Russian attack in Kharkiv city. The fourth-year student was a native of Chalageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district.

The Chief Minister told mediapersons in Bengaluru that Naveen’s mortal remains would arrive around 3 a.m. on Monday. His death had caused concern about the safety of all the Indian students stranded in Ukraine, but subsequently, all students were evacuated.