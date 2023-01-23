Naveen, Shaheen emerge winners in 15-49 men and women categories of Hubballi Marathon-2023

January 23, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Naveen S. and Shaheen K. emerged winners in the (15-49) men’s and women’s categories organised during the 14-km Hubballi Marathon-2023 to mark the platinum jubilee of KLE Society’s BVB College of Engineering and Technology in Hubballi on Sunday.

Despite the chilly weather, a large number of people, including children, took part in the marathon. And, finally, Naveen and Shaheen emerged the winners in the two categories.

In the above 50 event, Ranijt K. and Kamala Hedge emerged the winners in the men’s and women’s categories, while in the under-14 categories for boys and girls, Vedanth and Shwetha Badiger emerged the winners by completing a 6-km run.

In the special category, Praveen S.B. and Shivalingamma Kurvattimath completed the run and emerged winners in the 6-km run.

All the winners were given away cash prizes by dignitaries.

The marathon, with the theme, Run For Incredible India, was earlier flagged off by the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar in front of BVB College.

Mr. Shettar lauded the runners for enthusiastically participating in the event despite the chilly weather.

Director of KLE Society Shankaranna Munavalli, Vice-Chancellor of KLE Technological University Ashok Shettar, Dean B.L. Desai, Principal of BVBCET P.G. Tewari and others were present.

The marathon route covered Hosur, Keshwapur, Railway Station, Kittur Chennamma Circle, Gokul Road, Akshay Park, Tolanakere and Shirur Park before concluding at the originating point.

On account of the event, the police diverted morning traffic and the runners were assisted by volunteers who stood all along the route with water bottles, juice and energy items. To ensure that there was no piling up of discarded plastic bottles after the event, the organisers deployed a special team of cleaning staff.