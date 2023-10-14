ADVERTISEMENT

Navatri festivities from Sunday in Yadgir

October 14, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Nine days of Navaratri festivities will commence from Sunday in Yadgir, Ashok Watker, president of Hindu Seva Samiti has said. The committee will organise a range of cultural programmes during the celebrations. Mr. Watker was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Saturday.

On Sunday, a procession of Devi idol will be taken out on the main streets to Bhima river and then, special puja will be offered.

Teams from Kannada and Culture Department will perform. The participants will be entertained by teams everyday with different events, he said.

Narayanarao Chawan, Jeetendra Navagire, Chandrakanth Madiwal, Sachin Suryavamshi and others were present

