HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Navatri festivities from Sunday in Yadgir

October 14, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Nine days of Navaratri festivities will commence from Sunday in Yadgir, Ashok Watker, president of Hindu Seva Samiti has said. The committee will organise a range of cultural programmes during the celebrations. Mr. Watker was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Saturday.

On Sunday, a procession of Devi idol will be taken out on the main streets to Bhima river and then, special puja will be offered.

Teams from Kannada and Culture Department will perform. The participants will be entertained by teams everyday with different events, he said.

Narayanarao Chawan, Jeetendra Navagire, Chandrakanth Madiwal, Sachin Suryavamshi and others were present

Related Topics

Karnataka / festivals / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.