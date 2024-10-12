Navaratri celebrations of the Wadiyars conclude in Mysuru

The Navaratri celebrations of the Wadiyars of Mysuru which is a cultural tradition in vogue since 1610 CE, concluded on Saturday with the religious rites and victory procession within the palace premises.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of the erstwhile royal family and MP of Mysuru, took part in the religious ceremonies spread over 10 days and followed by his forefathers since the last four centuries.

On the last day Yaduveer performed puja to the royal sword and it was taken in a procession to Bhuvaneshwari temple within the palace premises.

He performed puja to the Shammi or Banni tree after which there was the return procession to the palace along with the retinue of palace staff, caparisoned elephants, royal horse, royal cow, etc. An ensemble of traditional musicians along with those from the police band were part of the procession.

Earlier, Yaduveer witnessed the Vajramushti Kalaga, a type of wrestling which has long gone out of vogue but is held only on the day of Vijayadashmi.

Though the Dasara and Navaratri celebrations of the Wadiyars are held in private, it lends a royal hue to the larger celebrations in Mysuru. The other paraphernalia associated with the private Dasara of the Wadiyars include Khas Durbar which concluded on Friday, ascending the golden throne or the Ratna Simhasana, etc., in addition to worshipping different aspects of goddess Chamundeswari.

Though durbar used to be an integral part of Dasara during the regime of the maharajas, it is symbolic in nature in present times but brings alive a slice of a bygone era.

According to historian Hayavadhana Rao, Raja Wadiyar (1578-1617 CE) drew up elaborate rules and regulations for Dasara celebrations at Srirangapatna in 1610 CE. It grew in popularity during the regime of Kanthirava Narasaraja Wadiyar I (1638-59) and his successors. Citing “Kanthirava Narasaraja Vijayam”, Hayavadhana Rao points out that the book refers in detail to the beautification of the capital city, the worship of the nine-fold manifestation of the deity Chandika in the royal household, and the programme of the king’s durbar during the nine days followed by the State procession on the tenth day which is Vijayadashami.

The same template was followed by successive rulers and after the abolition of monarchy and the privy purse, the procession was truncated and limited to the palace premises. However, the procession of Nada Habba which is a State festival and celebrated by the government, has drawn from the royal procession of yore.

The Dasara celebrations in Mysuru reached its apogee under Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar who ruled from 1902 to 1940, and this has been documented by palace artists of that age who have rendered various scenes of Mysuru Dasara in the Kalyana Mantapa section of the main palace.