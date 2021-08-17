‘Navali balancing reservoir project would be taken up after consulting Andhra, Telangana’

A meeting of Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would be convened soon

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said that construction of a balancing reservoir at Navali in Koppal district, which was meant for balancing the deficit of water in Tungabhadra reservoir due to accumulated silt on the bed, would shortly be taken up after consulting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments.

Interacting with mediapersons at Vaikunta Guest House near Tungabhadra reservoir in Munirabad, Koppal district, on August 17, Mr. Karjol said that a meeting of Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would be convened soon to discuss and take consent for the proposed project.

“As much as 31 tmcft of silt is accumulated on Tungabhadra reservoir bed reducing its storage capacity. Constructing a balancing reservoir at Navali to store Tungabhadra water for balancing the silt-caused deficit in the amount of water allocated to Karnataka has been a long-standing demand. Tungabhadra irrigation project is an inter-State project involving Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. We need to take the consent of the other two States to take up the project. We would shortly convene a meeting of Chief Ministers of all the three States to be chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister, and seek consent for the project,” Mr. Karjol said.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to making use of the entire amount of water allocated to Karnataka by Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal-1 and Tribunal-2, Mr. Karjol said the State was putting all efforts to resolve legal, administrative and technical hurdles so that it could implement its planned irrigation projects and utilise the entire quantity of allocated water.

“Some issues are, however, in the Supreme Court, and we have to wait for its judgement... Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who had served as Water Resources Minister for five years, has complete knowledge of the irrigation issues in the State. We would make use of his experience and knowledge for addressing the issues and speeding up implementation of the planned projects,” Mr. Karjol said.

When asked about BJP leader in Tamil Nadu and former IPS officer of Karnataka cadre K. Annamalai’s opposition to Mekedatu project, Mr. Karjol said that Karnataka doesn’t need anybody’s permission to implement its irrigation projects for utilising the allocated water.

“Annamalai is from Tamil Nadu, and he must have talked in favour of his State. But, it is our responsibility to completely utilise the water allocated to our State. We don’t seek anybody’s permission to implement the irrigation projects meant for utilising water allocated to us,” he said.

Earlier, the Minister offered special puja and ‘bagina’ to Tungabhadra river at the reservoir, whic was filled to the brim.