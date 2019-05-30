Navalgund, Alnavar and Kalghatgi local bodies record an average 72 % polling

Elections to the Navalgund Town Municipal Council and the town panchayats of Alnavar and Kalghatgi concluded peacefully on Wednesday with all the three constituencies recording an average 72 % voting.

In the election to 23 wards of Navalgund Town Municipal Council, 87 candidates contested.

On Wednesday, 14,658 voters out of the 19,512 voters exercised their franchise registering a polling percentage of 75.12.

In Alnavar Town Panchayat, 76 candidates were in the fray for elections to 18 wards.

The constituency registered 65.04 % polling with 9,918 out of the 15,249 voters exercising their franchise.

In the Kalghatgi Town Panchayat, there was unopposed election in ward no 16. In the remaining 17 wards, 47 candidates were in the fray. Of the total voters of 12,919, 9,494 voters cast their votes on Wednesday registering a polling percentage of 77.87.

As polling was under way, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Deepa Cholan visited over seven polling stations to oversee the process. She also inspected the facilities provided at the polling stations. Election Officer for Alnavar and Dharwad Tahsildar Prakash Kudari and Alnavar Tahsildar Amaresh Pammar provided details to the Deputy Commissioner.

Counting on Friday

Counting of votes in the elections to the local bodies will be taken up on Friday. The counting of votes of Navalgund, Alnavar and Kalghatgi urban local bodies will be held at the Model High School in Navalgund, Alnavar Town Panchayat Office and Kalghatgi Tahsildar’s office, respectively. Counting will begin at 8 a.m. on that day.