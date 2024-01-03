GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘NatyaRanga’ festival to feature Ninasam Tirugata plays

January 03, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The NatyaRanga drama festival, organised jointly by Natyalekha Rangasamooha and Rangavalli Mysuru, will be held on January 5 and 6 at Kirurangamandira in Kalamandir premises.

The festival features two plays from Ninasam Tirugata.

On January 5, at 6.30 p.m., the drama festival will be inaugurated by Krishnakumar Narnakaje, a senior artist of Rangayana. The chief guests for the programme will be Sabiha Bhoomi Gowda, retired vice-chancellor of Akkamahadevi University, Kalaburagi, along with V.N. Mallikarjuna Swamy, Joint Director of Kannada and Culture Department, Mysuru, M.D. Sudarshan, Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Department, Mysuru. On the occasion, Krishnakumar Narnakaje and Fayyaz will be felicitated, a press release said here.

Before the stage programme, there will be a mini concert presented by Dhananjaya R.C.

On January 5, at 7 p.m., the play ‘Huliya Neralu’, which is written by Jnanpith awardee Chandrashekara Kambara, will be staged. The play is directed by K.G. Krishnamurthy.

On January 6, at 7 p.m., the play ‘Aa Laya Ee Laya’, which has been translated into Kannada by Nataraja Honnavalli, will be staged. The play is directed by Shwetarani H.K.

The tickets are priced at ₹100. For advance bookings contact 6361848788, 94821380732, the release said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / theatre / arts, culture and entertainment

