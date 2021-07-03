Nature lovers express concern over shrinking greenery in Dharwad

Nature lovers of Dharwad, who are actively involved in increasing the green cover, have expressed concern over the shrinking greenery in the city and demanded action against those who were nailing the trees to display advertisements.

Under the aegis of Nature First, a non-government organisation, the nature lovers met officials of the Department of Forest and Public Works on Friday and urged them to take immediate steps to protect the age-old trees in the city facing threat of being felled on the pretext of development.

They said that the forefathers of the city had planted trees along the roads and on government office premises with a vision to keep the city green. But now on the pretext of widening roads and laying concrete roads trees were being felled mercilessly, they told the PWD officials.

What was even worse was that even the trees that were spared the axe were made to die slowly by completely covering the base with concrete and pavers, depriving them of nourishment and affecting root respiration, they said.

Pointing out that National Green Tribunal, in its recent order, had said that 1-metre space should be left around the trees to supply water, they said this this order was not being followed while constructing pavements. They urged them to ensure adherence to the tribunal’s order.

Subsequently, they met forest officials and urged them through a memorandum to take action to prevent nailing of trees to display advertisements.

They said nailing of trees would pose a threat to the trees and urged the authorities to take stringent action against those doing it.