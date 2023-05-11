National Technology Day celebrated at DFRL, CFTRI

May 11, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MYSURU

The Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) in Mysuru celebrated National Technology Day on Thursday and conducted an exhibition showcasing its products and technological innovations.

The day is celebrated to commemorate the anniversary of Shakti, the Pokhran nuclear test held on May 11, 1998, and also seeks to popularise science and its importance so as to motivate students to pursue science as a career option.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Anil Dutt Semwal, Director, DFRL, and R. Kumar, Associate Director, DFRL. V.A. Sajeev Kumar, Scientist ‘F’, and others were present.

Consequent upon the United Nation’s General Assembly (UNGA) declaring 2023 as International Year of Millets DFRL showcased different millet-based products developed for use by the tri-services as well as general public.

The scientists highlighted the importance of millets in daily life and the expo showcased a variety of Ready to Eat (RTE) millet bars, instant millet mixes, millet flour mixes etc. Newly developed anti-freeze container was a crowd puller and it is used for transportation of fruits and vegetables at high altitude terrains with hostile environmental conditions, according to the DFRL authorities.

They said the container does not use any electricity and fruits and vegetables can be transported without chilling to forward areas in the border. The team of scientists and technologists had recently demonstrated their invention in forward areas of Siachen Glacier, according to the DFRL.

The exhibition drew students from different institutions and the general public and interacted with scientists of DFRL. In view of the overwhelming public response, the exhibition has been extended by a day and will be open to the public on Friday as well from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CFTRI

The Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) also celebrated National Technology Day. D. Sudhanva, co-founder and CEO, Excel Soft Technologies, was the chief guest and delivered the National Technology Day lecture. Certificates were distributed to recent licensees of CFTRI technologies and the quarterly newsletter FoodPro was released on the occasion. N.K. Rastogi, Director in-charge, presided.