National Space Day to be celebrated at various institutes

Published - August 22, 2024 09:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Various institutes in the city will celebrate the first National Space Day on Friday. The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) along with its field stations across India, will be celebrating National Space Day with a number of public events, in commemoration of the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the Moon.

The institute will organise two public talks at its campus in Koramangala. Rekhesh Mohan from the institute will talk at 2.30 p.m. about the space missions of IIA and why astronomers need to place telescopes in space. This will be followed by the release of an online image gallery of the UltraViolet Imaging Telescope. S. Seetha of Raman Research Institute and the former director of the Space Science Programme Office at ISRO will deliver a public talk at 4 p.m. on “Astronomy from Space Missions of India”. The event is open to the public and has free admission. The talks can also be followed live on the institute’s YouTube channel.

Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium is organising several programmes on space for students and the public. Models of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft LVM-3 launch vehicle, the interesting path taken by the spacecraft as well as colourful panels will be on display.

The Raman Research Institute celebrated the first National Space Day on Thursday. About 150 students from across seven schools participated. They were given multiple live demonstrations and scientific models which showcased the Institute’s space-centric contributions spread across the quantum and astronomy domains.

