National Sign Language training session at AIISH

Indian sign language is a human right of the hearing impaired. Hence, it is essential to train more people, especially the special educators on Indian sign language.

In this connection, the Centre for AAC and Sign Language, AIISH, Mysuru in collaboration with Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC), New Delhi is organising a five-day National training program on Basic Indian Sign Language from May 27 to 31.

The objective of the program is to train the teachers of deaf schools in the country on the basics of Indian sign language through hands-on practical sessions. The program is organised in collaboration with ISLRTC, New Delhi, an institute focused on ISL teaching and research, under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

Resource persons include Sneha Tiwari (DD News fame), Sachin Singh, Neha Rajput, and Annu Malik, all from ISLRTC, New Delhi. The program has been given the status of Continuing Rehabilitation Education (CRE) by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).

Rashmi Koti, Editor, Andolana, Mysuru will be the chief guest at the inaugural event on May 27 at 9:30 a.m., and Pushavathi M., Director, AIISH will preside. About 75 teachers of deaf schools from various parts of the country will participate.

