ADVERTISEMENT

National Sign Language training session at AIISH

Published - May 24, 2024 07:11 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Indian sign language is a human right of the hearing impaired. Hence, it is essential to train more people, especially the special educators on Indian sign language.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this connection, the Centre for AAC and Sign Language, AIISH, Mysuru in collaboration with Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC), New Delhi is organising a five-day National training program on Basic Indian Sign Language from May 27 to 31.

The objective of the program is to train the teachers of deaf schools in the country on the basics of Indian sign language through hands-on practical sessions. The program is organised in collaboration with ISLRTC, New Delhi, an institute focused on ISL teaching and research, under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India. 

Resource persons include Sneha Tiwari (DD News fame), Sachin Singh, Neha Rajput, and Annu Malik, all from ISLRTC, New Delhi. The program has been given the status of Continuing Rehabilitation Education (CRE) by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI). 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rashmi Koti, Editor, Andolana, Mysuru will be the chief guest at the inaugural event on May 27 at 9:30 a.m., and Pushavathi M., Director, AIISH will preside. About 75 teachers of deaf schools from various parts of the country will participate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

language / Mysore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US