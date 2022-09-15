National seminar on ‘Elite sports performance’ in Dharwad

It will be held under the aegis of District Olympic Association at the Utsav Hall

Special Correspondent HUBBALLI
September 15, 2022 21:45 IST

As part of National Sports Day and 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a national seminar on ‘Augmenting elite sports performance’ is being held in Dharwad on Saturday, September 17.

The seminar being held under the aegis of District Olympic Association at the Utsav Hall located on the JSS campus in Dharwad and various organisations have joined hands in organising the event.

President of District Olympic Association Shivu Hiremath and convenor Dr. Kiran Kulkarni told press persons in Dharwad on Thursday that elite performance in sports had become most essential part of the country’s success in the field of sports.

Dr. Kiran said that in the last 10 years, India had developed in sports through new scientific methods, sports medicine backup, latest equipment and world class facilities developed throughout the nation which had influenced the development of elite sports performance. “ Concepts in sports methods have recently changed drastically. Educating athletes, coaches and people related to the sporting arena is very important to enhance the performance scientifically and protect the health of the athletes,” he said adding that the seminar would focus on several aspects pertaining to sports performance.

Mr. Shivu Hiremath said that Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi would inaugurate the seminar at 9 a.m. on Saturday.  MLA Arvind Bellad, JSS Secretary Dr Ajit Prasad will be the chief guests.

Dr. Kiran Kulkarni, Dr. Anand Andgir, Dr. B.S. Motimath, Dr. Chetan would be resource persons for various sessions during the seminar and Dr. Harpreet Kaur would deliver valedictory address at 5 p.m., he said.

