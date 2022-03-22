National seminar on education in Sakleshpur

The organising committee has invited research papers for the seminar

A file photo of Sakleshpur town in Hassan district of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

JSS Institute of Education in Sakleshpur has organised a one-day national seminar on ‘Perspectives of Teacher Education in Nurturing the Talents of 21 st Century Learners’ on March 30.

“Experts in the field of education and research scholars from different places of India would participate in the seminar,” said Dr. N.S. Suresh, principal of the college.

The organising committee has invited research papers for the seminar. The last date for submission of papers is March 26. For details, contact Dr. Dinesh M.K., Assistant Professor, on 9986406875.