National seminar for women in Dharwad

December 02, 2022 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A one-day national-level seminar aimed at sharing the experience and success stories of woman solar entrepreneurs, sales executives and service personnel has been organised in Dharwad on Sunday.

The seminar, “Mahila Samruddhi - Santhrupti 2”, is being organised by SELCO, which is into promoting harnessing of renewable energy resources. Women, who are interested in a sustainable and self-dependent life or want to know about this, can take part in the seminar.

The details of loan facilities required for solar enterprises, equipment and necessary information will be made available during the seminar, a release said.

For details and registration, call Manjunath Bhagwat on Ph: 9880715857 or Vinayak Hegde on Ph: 9880715848.

