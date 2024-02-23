GIFT a SubscriptionGift
National SARAS mela to be held in Bengaluru from February 29 to March 09

February 23, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to empower women and make them self-reliant, will hold a National SARAS mela and mega national exhibition & trade fair from February 29 to March 9 at National College Ground in Bengaluru.

The logo for “Namma Saras Mela 2024 and Akka Cafe” was unveiled on Friday in a ceremony attended by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Skill Development and Livelihood Minister Sharan Prakash Patil.

Addressing the media after unveiling the logo, Dr. Patil said that over 250 women self-help groups were expected to participate and exhibit their products at the fair. The Minister added that the variety of handicrafts and food products produced by self-help groups across Karnataka would be exhibited and well-known artistes will also perform at the mela, which would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar. Women self-help groups from other States will set up 100 stalls while women from Karnataka will put up 150 stalls in the fair, the minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shivakumar said the government was looking for a permanent place for holding such exhibitions and trade fairs throughout the year in Bengaluru. He said such programmes were being conducted under Brand Bengaluru mission.

