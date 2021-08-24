National sailing championship near KRS dam

A national-level sailing competition will be held in the backwaters of KRS dam near Mysuru from August 26 to 31.

The championship under the aegis of Yachting Association of India (YAI) is being hosted by ‘Trishna Yacht Club’ administered by the Madras Engineer Group and Centre in association with General Thimayya National Academy of Adventure.

It will be formally inaugurated on August 27 with about 75 sail boats participating in a sail parade near the dam site in Mandya district. A grand closing ceremony will be held on August 31. The event has been planned to be made an annual feature in the national sailing sports calendar under YAI, a release said.

The Trishna Yacht Club, initially called ‘Madras Sappers Sailing Club’, was established in the Ulsoor lake in 1977 and rechristened as the ‘Trishna Yacht Club’ in late eighties after the Yacht “Trishna” that circumnavigated the globe under the command of Lt. Gen. K.S. Rao, PVSM, SC, SM (retd), an Arjuna awardee, according to the organisers.

The club is administered by the Madras Engineer Group and Centre and has brought many laurels to the nation in the sport, including the participation of Sub Vishnu Saravanan of Madras Sappers in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020, the release added.

Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda will participate in the inaugural function.

The championship comprises six different classes including the ‘Optimist Class’ which initiates young aspiring sailors into the sport. A total of 12 clubs from all over the country with about 150 sailors, coaches and support staff will attend the mega event, including a large number of civilian and military dignitaries, the release added.