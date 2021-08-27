National sailing championship gets off to a start at KRS dam

The Madras Engineers Group (MEG) of the Indian Army in collaboration with General Thimayya National Academy of Adventure has jointly organised the National-Level Multi Class Youth Sailing Championship that began in the backwaters of KRS dam in Mandya district on Friday. The event is being held under the aegis of Yachting Association of Karnataka and Yachting Association of India.

This is the first Sailing Championship of national magnitude to be held at the KRS. Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda, who is also the Minister in-charge of Mandya district, was the chief guest at the inauguration of the event.

Brigadier T.P.S. Wadhwa, Commandant, MEG, Major General M.S. Pillai, SM (Retired), Vice President of the Yachting Association of India, were present at the inauguration along with other dignitaries.

In his address, Mr. Gowda said the youth from the State who were trained in sailing were also taking part in the event and expressed hope that such events are organised regularly in the backwaters.

More than 100 sailors from across the country took part in the inaugural sailing parade. The sailing races begin today and will continue till August 30.

The events will be held in different classes including: 29er Class; Laser Radial Class; Laser 4.7 Class; RS: One class; Optimist main fleet; and Optimist green fleet, stated a press release here.

The Madras Engineers Group has been in the forefront of producing elite sportsmen across all disciplines for the country for decades now. Its main aim is to produce superior sportsmen for the Olympic National Squad and the count goes on for the next ‘Mission Olympics’, the release added.

The General Thimayya National Academy of Adventure was founded in 1989 and has been producing National and International athletes in sports like climbing, kayaking and canoeing. The National Level Multi Class Youth Sailing Championship is a new beginning for sailing at the Academy which intends to capitalise from the experience and build a strong team to pursue this sport in competitions, the organisers said.

The event was not open for general public keeping in view COVID-19 safety measures and the safety of sailors. It was organised while keeping in mind all protocol, the release said.