National sailing championship flagged off at KRS

MYSURU

27 August 2021 16:10 IST

The event is hosted by Trishna Yacht Club

The national-level sailing championship got off to a colourful start at Krishna Raj Sagar dam (KRS dam), near Mysuru, on August 27, 2021.

Participants could be seen practising with their sail boats ahead of the opening ceremony in the evening.

Twelve clubs from across India and around 150 sailors are participating in the event, which is being held in KRS for the first time.

The championship comprises six different classes, including the ‘Optimist Class’ which initiates young aspiring sailors into the sport.

Sailors and their boats at KRS near Mysuru for the national sailing championship, on August 27, 2021. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The national level sailing competition is organised by Yachting Association of India (YAI). The event is hosted by ‘Trishna Yacht Club’, which is administered by Madras Engineer Group & Centre in association with GETHNAA (General Timayya National Academy of Adventure).

Trishna Yacht Club, initially called ‘Madras Sappers Sailing Club’, was established in Ulsoor lake in Bengaluru in 1977. It was rechristened as ‘Trishna Yacht Club’ in the late eighties in honour of the yacht 'Trishna' that circumnavigated the globe under the command of Lt. Gen. K.S. Rao, PVSM, SC, SM (retd), an Arjuna awardee.

Sailors practising in KRS near Mysuru as part of the national sailing championship, on August 27, 2021. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The club has brought laurels to the nation in the sport, including the participation of Sub Vishnu Saravanan of Madras Sappers in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020.