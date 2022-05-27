National Rally Championship held

May 27, 2022 20:07 IST

A day with full of slush and action on different types of roads, and a river crossing, the second round of the MRF MoGrip FMSCI National Rally Championship 2W 2022 was held in Mangaluru recently.

There were 70 participants in Round-2 with different categories like Superbike expert group, Supersport 130 Group B, Supersport 260, Ladies Class, S0 to S3 Scooter 210cc, etc for both males and females.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apoorva B. (25) from Mangaluru came second in the event in Ladies’ Class for both the 1st and 2nd rounds. Fazeela from Ernakulam, Kerala, came first in the second round and Aishwariya Pisay came first in Round-1 held in Chikkamagaluru.

The first round was held in Chikkamagaluru and the third round will be held in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Talking to The Hindu, Ms. Apoorva says, “We live in a country where people only know about cricket. Very few people have an idea about motorsports. I started my journey with the Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) in 2021, but did not get much time to prepare for it. I missed round six as it was Nashik, far from my place, and I didn’t have any monetary sponsors, and I had to do it all by myself. But this year, I left my job and made up my mind to work hard for three months and here I came second for INRC Round-1 and Round-2 as well. All I can say is, in the end, hard work and dedication works.”