National parties are behind hijab row, says HDK

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has blamed national parties for the hijab row that caught attention country-wide. “The national parties concentrating on winning votes by spreading hate were behind the row. Otherwise, it should have been ended when it began at a college”, he told presspersons in Hassan on Monday.

“The small issue had been blown out of proportion due to the active involvement of community-based organisations. The national parties also played a role in making it a national issue”, he said.

The controversy began at one institute and it should have been ended there itself. However, some people did not want to end it there. “They are making efforts to divide people on this emotional issue and win votes in the coming elections. However, who knows such efforts may boomerang. Let’s wait and see”, he said.

Mr.Kumaraswamy appealed to the public not to let their children be exploited and misled by organisations. They were trying to spread hate among children. Nobody should heed such tactics, he said.

Answering a question, he said the party would announce the list of its candidates for constituencies in one-and-a-half months. He would give special attention to Hassan Assembly constituency, now represented by a BJP MLA. “The party has strong committed leaders to contest from Hassan. We will make a decision on the candidate after discussing with our leaders”, he said.

The former Chief Minister was in Hassan to take part in a private programme.