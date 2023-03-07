National moot court in Belagavi from Friday

March 07, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Belagavi

Karnatak Law Society’s Raja Lakhamgouda Law College (RLLC) will organise the 13th All India M.K. Nambyar Memorial Moot Court competition in Belagavi from March 10 to 13.

K.K. Venugopal, former Attorney General of India and an alumnus of the college, is the patron of the event. It is being held in memory of his father M.K. Nambyar, a Constitutional lawyer, Karnatak Law Society (KLS) member R.S. Mutalik told journalists in Belagavi on Monday.

The subjects chosen will be based on Constitutional law and current challenges. In a note sent to the college, Mr. Venugopal has appreciated the college for setting up a very high standard in the field of legal studies and moot court competitions, Mr. Mutalik said.

As many as 30 teams from 10 States are participating. Of these teams, 16 are from outside Karnataka and 14 from various districts within the State. They include teams from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Punjab and Maharashtra.

“We have four National Law Schools participating in this event. RLLC, the host college, will not compete in the event,” KLS secretary S.V. Ganachari said.

The winners will be awarded with cash and trophies. The team placing first will be awarded ₹30,000 in cash and the runners-up will get ₹20,000 in cash.

The best speaker male will get ₹10,000 in cash and the best speaker female ₹10,000. The Ashok M. Potdar cash prize of ₹6,000 will be awarded to the best mooter.

A.S. Pachhapure, retired judge of the High Court of Karnataka, will be the chief guest for the inaugural event. RLLC Governing Council chairman M. R. Kulkarni, V.G. Kulkarni and Mr. Ganachari will be present.

Judge Anil B. Katti will speak at the valedictory. He will be the presiding officer for the final round of the companion.

College principal A.H. Hawaldar and others will be present.