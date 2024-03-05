National moot court competition in Belagavi law college from Friday

March 05, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi will play host to over 40 teams from 10 States that will arrive to compete in a three-day national-level M.K. Nambyar Memorial Moot Court Competition at the Karnatak Law Society’s Raja Lakhamagouda Law College from Friday.

The patron of the championship is the former Attorney General of India K.K. Venugopal, who is a past student of the college.

The competition is conducted in memory of his late father and Constitutional lawyer M.K. Nambyar.

Over 120 students in 40 teams will compete in the competition that is based on various issues related to the Constitution.

As many as five of the teams will be from National Law Schools across the country. The national-level moot court was started in 2009 and this is the 14th annual championship.

The 30 people who will judge the competition include High Court judges, senior advocates and academics, KLS office-bearers told reporters in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Prizes worth a total of ₹1,35,000 will be awarded to the winners in different categories, including teams, best mooter male and female and best researcher.

An award of ₹6,000 will be given to the Best Mooter in the name of Ashok M. Potdar, an advocate in Belagavi.

Judge of High Court of Karnataka Anil B. Katti will be the chief guest for the inauguration at 5 p.m. on Friday. The Inaugural will be held in the K.K. Venugopal Auditorium of the Karnataka Law Society Platinum Jubilee Building on the college campus in Tilakwadi.

Karnataka Law Society secretary V.G. Kulkarni will be present during the inaugural.

Judge of the High Court of Karnataka E.S. Indiresh will be the chief guest for the valedictory at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Karnataka Law Society president Anant Mandgi will preside over the function. Chairman of Board of Management of the society P.S. Sawkar will be the guest of honour. Other management members will be present in the function.

Society secretary S.V. Ganachri said that the college is the oldest law college in South India and counted several judges of the Supreme Court and High Court, some former Chief Ministers and MPs and MLAs, among its alumni. Last year, “we felicitated five of the sitting High Court judges who are past students of the college,” he said.

Mr. Kulkarni said that the 80-year-old college will soon start B.Com LL.B (a five-year course after the 12th standard) and LL.M, a post-graduation course in law.

Principal A.H. Hawaldar said that the Bar Council of India and Karnataka State Law University have allowed the doubling of intake for the three-year LL.B course in the college to 120.

Members of the college governing council, advocate R.S. Mutalik and advocate V.M. Deshpande, an Ashwini Parab Moot Court co-ordinator and others were present during the press meet.