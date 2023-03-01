National Millet Summit-2023 postponed

March 01, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The two-day National Millet Summit-2023 that was scheduled to be held by the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur (NIFTEM-T), and the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, in GKVK campus on March 4 and 5 has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances, according to a release by UAS-B.

The release said the rescheduled dates will be intimated in due course. The summit was being organised for the benefit of millet growers, self-help groups, FPOs, entrepreneurs involved in millet production, processing, and marketing, and also consumers.