HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National Millet Summit-2023 postponed

March 01, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The two-day National Millet Summit-2023 that was scheduled to be held by the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur (NIFTEM-T), and the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, in GKVK campus on March 4 and 5 has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances, according to a release by UAS-B.

The release said the rescheduled dates will be intimated in due course. The summit was being organised for the benefit of millet growers, self-help groups, FPOs, entrepreneurs involved in millet production, processing, and marketing, and also consumers.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.