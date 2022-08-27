National meet of APTICON in Mysuru from Sept. 2

The 25th annual national convention of the Association of Pharmaceutical Teachers of India (APTICON) will be held here from September 2 to 4. The JSS College of Pharmacy is hosting it.

APTICON is aimed at empowering academia for advancing pharmacy education among academicians, scientific leaders, and regulators to set future milestones for education. The scope of the conference is to address the educational and developmental needs to create competent pharmacists and pharmaceutical scientists.

APTICON aims to foster an innovative environment that will offer a collaborative platform for academicians, researchers, scientists, and students of pharmacy to adopt a vision to guide the future activities of the profession, according to a press release.

Plenary sessions, panel discussions, oral and poster presentations, and networking will provide an overview of new concepts in the pharmacy world, the release stated.

The organisers have invited college teams to present product development, and other scientific research concepts or the scientific work done, to be presented as a pitch in the ‘FLAME’, the pitching event. The pitch shall be evaluated by eminent industry captains who will help take the presented concept to the next level.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education K. Sudhakar will inaugurate the conference. Sudarshan, secretary-General, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, will release the souvenir and deliver the keynote address.