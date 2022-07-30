National Medical Council gives go-ahead for Yadgir Institute of Medical Sciences

July 30, 2022 19:50 IST

Operations will begin from 2022-23 academic year, says MP

The National Medical Council (NMC) has given its nod to start the Yadgir Institute of Medical Sciences (YIMS) here from the 2022-23 academic year, Raja Amareshwar Nayak, Raichur MP, has said.

He was talking to reporters at a press conference in Yadgir on Saturday.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan and Gen V.K. Singh, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Minister K. Sudhakar, MLAs, MLCs and other elected representatives from the districts and organisations and the public for this dream project coming true, Mr. Nayak said that as promised to the people of Yadgir district the Union and State governments are going to establish a new medical college with intake of 150 MBBS seats from 2022-23.

The project is coming up on a 60:40 share between the Union and State governments at a cost of ₹438.75 crore. Of this, ₹325 crore would be spent on the medical college building and other civil works and the remaining on medical equipment, he said.

He said that the construction work was given to a Hyderabad-based company with a condition of 24 months to complete the building. The building will come up in 30.38 acres of the land in Mudnal village in Yadgir’s outskirts, he added.

Explaining facilities that will be available in the building, the MP said that teaching rooms, library, examination halls, seminar hall, laboratory, boys and girls hostels with 187 rooms each, and residential quarters for teaching staff and non-teaching staff, nurses, dean and principal would be available. “ Almost 80% of the work has already been completed and the remaining will finish shortly,“ Mr. Nayak said.

He further said that government was committed to take up development works. A sum of ₹2,004 crore was sanctioned for the district to provide drinking water to citizens under different schemes, including Jal Jivan Mission (JJM) in the name of ‘Mane Maneg Gange’ ensuring tap water to every house.