National Lok Adalat rescheduled to March 16

March 05, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The National Lok Adalat that was to be held here on March 9 has been put off to March 16.

An official statement here said the National Lok Adalat has been rescheduled to March 16 in the wake of a direction in this regard from the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA).

All the litigants, public and advocates have been requested to participate in the Lok Adalat and co-operate.

The National Lok Adalat has been rescheduled with approval of Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, who is also the patron in chief of KSLSA.

A letter from the Member Secretary of KSLSA Jaishankar to the Chairpersons and Member Secretaries of all the District Legal Services Authorities in the State and Secretaries of High Court Legal Services Committees at Bengaluru, Dharwad and Kalaburagi has sought special attention on Negotiable Instruments Act cases, bank suits and commercial disputes during the National Lok Adalat scheduled to be held on March 16.

Karnataka / Mysore / court administration / crime, law and justice / Bangalore / Gulbarga / banking

