National Lok Adalat on December 14

The final National Lok Adalat of 2019, which aims to resolve legal disputes by evolving rapprochement between the rival parties, will be held at all the courts in the district on December 14, said Master R.K.G.M.M. Mahaswami, Principal District and Sessions Judge and chairman of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, he said the disputes in pre-litigation stage and compoundable civil, labour and matrimonial cases, motor accident claims, and cheque bounce cases would be resolved.

In 2019, three National Lok Adalats were held in the district, in which 15,854 cases were taken up and 2,693 disposed of. On the victim compensation scheme of the DLSA, he said monetary compensation would be paid to victims of rape, acid attacks and dependants of murder victims. From 2014, ₹2.98 crore was provided as compensation in 114 cases in the district under the scheme.