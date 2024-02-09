GIFT a SubscriptionGift
National Lok Adalat in Yadgir on March 9

February 09, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

District and Sessions Court Judge B.S. Rekha has requested the litigant public to utilise the opportunity to settle their cases amicably at the National Lok Adalat scheduled to be held in Yadgir on March 9.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the judge said that the National Lok Adalat will be jointly held by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority and the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

“The litigant public will have the benefit of speedy relief if they settle cases in the Lok Adalat,” Ms. Rekha, who is also Chairperson of DLSA, said.

“As many as 2,383 pending cases have been identified to be taken up in the Lok Adalat for settlement. Compoundable criminal cases, motor vehicle cases, bank recovery suits, labour disputes, electricity and water bill-related cases, land acquisition cases, among others, will be taken up,” she said.

Senior Civil Judge and member-secretary of the DLSA Ravindra Honole and others were present.

