National Lok Adalat in Yadgir district on July 13

District and Sessions Judge and Chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) B.S. Rekha has said that a National Lok Adalat will be held at all courts in the district on July 13 to enable litigant public to settle their pending cases amicably.

She was addressing a press conference at the District and Sessions Court in Yadgir on Thursday.

Ms. Rekha said that there are 18,885 cases pending in all courts in the district and of them, 988 have been identified for settlement during the National Lok Adalat.

Therefore, the initial process for such settlements, including serving notices to the parties on either side and also appointing advocates to represent them, has already been completed.

However, if litigant public wish to settle their cases in the Lok Adalat, the DLSA will consider them. Hence, the number of cases for settlement will possibly increase, if such litigant public are included, she added.

“Of the identified 988 cases, criminal compoundable cases, cheque bounce cases, bank suits, money recovery suits, partition cases, specific performance cases and those under the Electricity Act, have been included,” she explained.

The very purpose of conducting the Lok Adalat is to ensure that the litigant public settle their pending cases in one sitting on the same day. And, the litigant public who approach court for relief by paying court fees will completely get back their fees, if the case is settled, Ms. Rekha said.

Therefore, it is requested that advocates in pending cases convince their litigant public to make use of this opportunity and settle the cases amicably, she said taking the Bar Association into confidence.

Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary of DLSA (in-charge) Mariyappa, president of the District Bar Association C.S. Malipatil and Deputy Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel Abdul Razzak were present.

