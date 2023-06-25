National Lok Adalat dispute resolution camp to be held across Dharwad on July 8

June 25, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Belagavi

Principal District and Sessions Judge K.G. Shanti told journalists in Dharwad on Sunday, that over 2,830 cases of various nature had been identified for resolution in Lok Adalats.

They would be settled through arbitration. Of these, 28 are criminal cases, 388 are cheque bounce cases, 31 are for loan repayment, 16 for accident insurance, 5 family dispute cases, and 15 alimony and other cases. Such sessions will help reduce the number of cases pending in various courts

The District Legal Services Authority has provided free legal aid to over 6,818 people till now.

From January 1 till May 31, DLSA has conducted over 146 legal awareness programmes in various villages in the district.

A total of 1.06 lakh traffic violation cases had been reported, and the police had issued as many challans . Efforts are on to collect fines to the tune of ₹5.34 crore, she said.

