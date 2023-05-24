ADVERTISEMENT

National-level tech fest, Insignia-2023, at SDMCET in Dharwad from tomorrow

May 24, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST -  HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day national-level technical and cultural festival, Insignia-2023, is being hosted by Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College of Engineering and Technology (SDMCET) in Dharwad on Friday and Saturday.

Principal of SDMCET K. Gopinath told presspersons in Dhawad on Wednesday that over 2,000 students from across India are expected to participate in the 60 plus events during the two-day technical fest.

The fest is being organised to mark the 75th birthday of Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade, who is also chairman of SDME Society.

Prof. Gopinath said that various events, including technical paper presentation, quiz, Greek Olympics, cultural programmes, Eastern and Western dance forms, plays, music and fine arts, will be held as part of the festival.

The technical festival will be inaugurated at 5 p.m. on Friday by Senior General Manager of Tata Motors Amitav Sahay. And, industrialist Vijesh Saigal will be the guest of honour. Secretary of SDME Society Jeevandhar Kumar will preside over the inaugural event.

As part of the festival, there will be a live concert by playback singer Raghav Chaitanya at 7.30 p.m on Saturday. This apart, there will be a voluntary blood donation camp in association with SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital.

