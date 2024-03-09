National-level moot court inaugurated in Belagavi

March 09, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Belagavi

Anil B. Katti, High Court judge, inaugurated the M.K. Nambyar Moot Court Championship, a national-level competition between law college students in Belagavi on Friday.

The event was organised at Karnataka Law Society’s Raja Lakhamgouda Law College.

Justice Katti said the moot court serves as a bridge between law and science. “Moot court competitions like this increase the quality standards of the Bar. In recent yeas, moot court events have become an indispensable part of legal education,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

V.G. Kulkarni, secretary, KLS, said over 40 teams from different parts of the country were participating in the event. This includes five teams from National Law schools from various States. He said that the popularity of the M.K. Nambyar Moot Court Competition was due to the fact that it was considered to be among the most transparent competitions organized in the country.

Principal A.H. Hawaldar traced the history of the college founded in 1939 by Belagavi-based lawyers who formed the KLS to impart legal education. The MKNM competition was started in 2009, following a grant by K.K. Venugopal, senior advocate at the Supreme Court and former Attorney General of India. The event is named after his father and Constitutional lawyer M.K. Nambyar. The subjects debated are centred around the Indian Constitution.

Ashwini Parab, Moot Court Coordinator, read out the rules and regulations. Student Pooja Sambhajiche proposed a vote of thanks. Students Tanvi Kulkarni and Kedar Godse were the anchors. KLS and management committee members, faculty members, staff and students were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.