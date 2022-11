November 26, 2022 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST

CentuRITon, a national-level hackathon, is being organised by the Ramaiah Institute of Technology from November 25 to 27 to commemorate the centenary birth anniversary of its founder M.S. Ramaiah and the diamond jubilee year of RIT. The 36-hour non-stop hackathon has participants from across the country competing for cash prizes of over ₹5 lakh, said a release.