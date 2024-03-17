ADVERTISEMENT

National leaders are in touch with Eshwarappa, says Bommai

March 17, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai is fighting the Lok Sabha elections in Haveri | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

National leaders are talking to the former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa to persuade him to withdraw from the race against the official BJP candidate and join the campaign instead, the former Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Haveri Basavaraj Bommai said in Hubballi on Sunday.

He told reporters that he believes that Mr. Eshwarappa will be convinced of the need to campaign for the party after burying all differences.

Mr. Eshwarappa has expressed his displeasure with the BJP leadership for not nominating his son K.E. Kantesh from Haveri. He has held senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa and his son and party State president B.Y. Vijayendra responsible for the setback and has vowed to fight Mr. Yediyurappa’s other son B.Y. Raghavendra in Shivamogga as an Independent candidate.

Senior leaders are in touch with Mr. Eshwarappa, Mr. Bommai said.

Mr. Bommai said that he has no idea about the statement of the former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on the high command changing constituencies of some candidates. “He may be in touch with senior leaders, but I do not know what he means by his statement,” he said.

He said that he will speak to party leaders in Haveri and Gadag districts and start his campaign. “I will also campaign in Hubballi Dharwad for Pralhad Joshi,” he said.

