National law school for NK region being contemplated: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, High Court judge Sachin Magadum, and others at the inauguration of new building of Haveri Bar Association on Sunday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that a demand to set up a national law school in North Karnataka was being contemplated and a proposal in this regard would be submitted to the National Bar Council.

Inaugurating the new building of the Haveri Bar Association at the district court complex in Haveri on Sunday Mr. Bommai said that there were plenty of opportunities for young advocates.

In addition to practising as criminal and civil advocate, they were other fields, including international law, fiscal law, commercial law and corporate law, where they could make a career, he said.

Terming the State’s judicial system as the strongest in the country, Mr. Bommai said that the judiciary in Karnataka was doing a wonderful job and was progressive. The advocates too were working progressively and the State government was committed to strengthening the judicial infrastructure.

Already a government law college had been sanctioned for Haveri and the bar association had got new building.

The advocates should make use of the infrastructure for capacity building. The required furniture, digital library and other amenities would be provided by the government, he said

The Chief Minister mentioned about the various development works initiated in the district including the ₹100 crore mega dairy project and said that steps were being taken to increase economic activities in the district.

High Court of Karnataka judge and administrative judge for Haveri district Sachin Shankar Magadum emphasised the need for the young legal professionals to study various cases in order to prosper in their career.

Terming law a passionate profession, he asked the young advocates to learn the proper method of presenting and arguing their cases. He also asked them to sit in the High Court to watch the court proceedings and hearings.

President of Haveri Bar Association Prakash Banakar urged the Chief Minister to increase the grant given for maintenance of the association and also sought assistance for purchase of legal books for the new library at the association.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the new building of the City Traffic Police Station in Haveri on Sunday. District Superintendent of Police Hanumantharaya, Additional SP Vijaykumar Santosh and others were present.