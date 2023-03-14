National Law Institute University of Bhopal wins moot court competition

March 14, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Belagavi

A team of students from the National Law Institute University of Bhopal (NLIUB) won the first prize in the 13th M.K. Nambyar National Moot Court Competition at Raja Lakhamgouda Law College (RLLC) in Belagavi.

The team also won the best memorial prize. The event ended on Monday.

A team from Advocate Balasaheb Apte College of Law (ABACL) of Mumbai was the runners-up.

The NLIUB team won a cash prize of ₹40,000 and ABACL team walked away with ₹20,000 in cash.

Srikanda M. of SDM Law College of Mangaluru won the Best Mooter (Male) Award with a cash prize ₹10,000 and the A.N. Pothdar Cash Prize for Best Mooter ₹6,050.

Samuktha Banusekar from the School of Law SASTRA of Thanjavur won the Best Mooter (Female) Award with a cash prize of ₹10,000.

The competition is organised every year in memory of late M.K. Nambyar, Constitutional lawyer. His son, K.K. Venugopal, a former Attorney General of India, is the patron of the event. Both father and son were educated at RLLC in Belagavi.

As many as 30 teams from 10 States competed this year.

Anil B. Katti, Judge, High Court of Karnataka, was the chief guest at the valedictory. He advised law students to develop not only skills for drafting and argument but also investigation. He said that moot court events helped students develop oratory and other skills.

C.S. Patil, professor of law, Karnataka State Law University, Hubballi, asked students to keep updating their knowledge everyday, as advocates remain students for life.

M.R. Kulkarni, chairman Governing Council, RLLC, spoke on the importance of honesty in the legal profession.

A.H. Hawaldar, principal, Shilpa Raikar, Moot Court coordinator Ashwini Parab, student coordinators Soumya Shetti, Kshama Bhat, Tejaswini Somasale and staff and students were present.