National Industries and Commerce Committee to meet Railways official with a charter of demands

December 13, 2022 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The National Industries and Commerce Committee will submit a charter of demands to General Manager Central Railways Anil Kumar Lahoti when he visits Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

District president of National Industries and Commerce Committee Amarnath Patil, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, said that the committee will submit the charter of demands and continue to agitate if the Union government fails to address the long-pending demand of Kalaburagi Railway Division.

“The Justice H.C. Sarin Committee recommended a railway divisional headquarters in Kalaburagi in 1984 and we have been waiting for it for the last 36 years,” Mr. Patil added.

The then government at the Centre announced a railway division in Kalaburagi in 2014 and a detailed project report was approved. And, the land required for the project was allocated to the Railways.

The other demands also included the establishment of Inland Container Depot, as Kalaburagi is centrally located from Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad with railway, road and air connectivity. It will help boost the per capita income of people in the region. Mr. Patil also demanded that trains that were cancelled during COVID-19 be restarted.

The committee urged the Union government to start a new overnight Kalaburagi-Bengaluru Superfast Express and a Kalaburagi-Nagpur Express via Solapur. It demanded extension of the proposed new Solapur-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express till Kalaburagi and conversion of the existing Pune-Hyderabad Shatabdi to a Vande Bharat Express service.

The demands also included the construction of foot overbridge towards Solapur-end and the installation of lift and escalator at the railway station, he added.

Committee convenor Anand Dandoti and Governing Council members Chandrashekhar Bijapure, Nandikol, Shivraj and Ms. Patil were present.