National Horticulture Fair from March 5 to 7 

February 23, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

National Horticulture Fair – 2024 will be organised between March 5 and 7 at the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) - Indian Institute of Horticulture Research (IIHR) in Hesarghatta in collaboration with BESST – HORT, a technology business incubator, ICAR – ATARI Bengaluru and other leading development departments for Horticulture. 

The theme for the three-day event will be ‘NextGen Technology-led Horticulture for Sustainable Development’. While there will be more than 300 high-tech stalls, more than 50,000 farmers and other stakeholders are expected to attend the fair.  

Dhananjaya M. V., organising secretary of NHF 2024 said, “ICAR-IIHR would like to showcase and demonstrate (at the fair) the latest technologies such as smart irrigation, controlled environment farming, vertical farming, optimising resource use for enhancing crop yields, environment-friendly practices for sustainable development, digital horticulture, etc., for the benefit of growers, horticulturists and other stakeholders.” 

He added, “Besides farmers consultancy, training and workshops on urban horticulture, soilless cultivation, high-tech horticulture, value addition and waste utilization of flowers, farm/kitchen waste composting and home scale package and storage of fresh fruits and vegetables are also being organised for the benefit of stakeholders.” 

