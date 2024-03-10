National highways in Karnataka to resemble U.S. road infrastructure by 2024 end, claims Gadkari

March 10, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MYSURU

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the national highways in Karnataka will resemble the road infrastructure in United States by the end of 2024.

Addressing the gathering at a function organised to launch a series of national highways projects in Mysuru on Sunday, Mr. Gadkari expressed “pleasure and pride” over the progress of NH projects in Karnataka and said he was confident that the national highway road infrastructure in the State will be equivalent to the road infrastructure in the United States.

Earlier, Mr. Gadkari launched a total of 22 national highway projects spanning 268 kms valued at over ₹4,036 crore in the presence of Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, Kolar MP Muniswamy and a host of other elected representatives and officials.

Mr. Gadkari said the works underscore “a commitment to an advanced, environmentally-conscious mobility system in Karnataka, epitomizing progress in the era of Amrit Kaal”.

The road works including construction of bypasses, bridges, and road over bridges, and expansion of highways, etc.

He dedicated to the nation the project on reconstruction of two lanes with paved shoulder from Huliyar to KB Cross section of NH 150A and the strengthening and improvement of the service road of Mysuru Ring Road, which is part of NH 275K.

The projects for which he laid the foundation stone included the construction of Srinivasapura bypass on NH 169, widening to four lane with paved shoulders of NH 373 from Belur to Hassan, construction of Chintamani by-pass, the reconstruction of a four-lane major bridge across Lakshmanthirtha river in Hunsur town limits on NH 275, reconstruction of minor bridge on NH 150A in Chamarajanagar town, Holenarsipura by-pass, besides construction of Railway Overbridges at different places in Mysuru, Chickaballapur, Channapatna, Tumakuru, etc.

