National Highway reopened for vehicular traffic

August 17, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Belagavi

The Pune-Bengaluru National Highway was closed after a gas tanker got stuck in an underpass

The Hindu Bureau

The gas tanker that got stuck on Wednesday night in an underpass on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway in Belur village of Dharwad district was removed on Thursday morning. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Belagavi Police closed the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway on Wednesday night, after a gas tanker met with an accident near Dharwad. The national highway was opened for traffic on Thursday morning.

A team of technical experts from the Public Works Department, NHAI, police and Fire and Emergency Services worked to remove the affected vehicle from the road on Thursday.

The road remained closed for nearly 14 hours on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The tanker got stuck when it was trying to cross the national highway using the underpass in Belur village on the outskirts of Dharwad. Since officials suspected that there could be a possibility of gas leakage from the top of the tanker, vehicles were stopped at a distance of around two kilometres from the spot, on both sides.

Police officers directed traffic through alternative routes. Vehicles were re-routed via Kittur-Tadakod-Garag-Dharwad and from Belagavi city limits, Hirebagewadi-Bailhongal-Belawadi-Tadakod-Garag-Dharwad, Sankeshwar-Hukkeri-Ghataprabha-Gokak-Yaragatti-Savadatti-Dharwad and Nippani-Chikkodi-Hukkeri-Ghataprabha-Gokak-Yaragatti-Savadatti and Dharwad.

However, commuters suffered great inconvenience as vehicles were stranded for a significant distance till the Dharwad bypass.

The affected vehicle was pulled out using other vehicles, while making sure that there is no leakage. The operation lasted around two hours, an officer said.

“The national highway was cleared at 10. 50 a.m. Smooth movement of traffic resumed in the next few minutes,” Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil said.

