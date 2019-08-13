Karnataka

National Highway 48 now thrown open to traffic

It had been closed for 11 days following landslips near Kolhapur and flooding

The Belagavi-Pune stretch of the National highway 48 was thrown open to traffic on Monday afternoon, after 11 days of closure.

Maharashtra Police, in coordination with Belagavi Police, closed the road after landslips near Kolhapur and flooding at multiple places on the highway. The police had issued advisories to all toll plazas from Bengaluru to Belagavi, asking Maharashtra-bound vehicles to cancel and postpone travel.

The highway was reopened after repairs to the road near Kolhapur which were carried out after waters receded on the highway near Belagavi, Athani and Yamagarni villages.

The road between Belagavi and Goa via Anmod and Chorla are open. But the road via Amboli Ghat remains closed.

