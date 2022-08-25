National Hand Surgery Day on Aug. 28

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI
August 25, 2022 21:55 IST

To create awareness on the need for specialised care for conditions affecting hands, the Indian Society for Surgeons of Hand (ISSH) will celebrate National Hand Surgery Day on August 28 in Kalaburagi.

Jagadish Patil, consultant Hand and Reconstructive Micro surgeon, addressing presspersons said an interactive session will be held with the people to educate about the basics of hand injuries, precautions, and first aid to be given aimed at preventing disability.

Patients who underwent major hand surgeries will share their experience on the occasion.

