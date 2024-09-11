Mysuru: National Forest Martyrs’ Day observed, tributes paid to fallen heroes of Forest Department

Tributes were paid to Forest Department personnel and workers who lost their lives protecting the flora and fauna of the country, during National Forest Martyrs’ Day observed here on Wednesday.

In all, 61 department personnel lost their lives since 1966 in the State, including two in 2024. Wreaths were laid at the martyrs’ memorial at Aranya Bhavan in the city, personnel paid gun salute.

Police Commissioner Seema Latkar extolled the work of the Forest Department staff in protecting the forest cover and wildlife and said the nature of their job was akin to that of soldiers guarding the country’s borders. Noting the rise in human-animal conflict, Ms. Latkar said that the department personnel were engaged in a trying task to mitigate the issue and credited them for ensuring forest cover and conservation of wildlife.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (Territorial) K.N. Basavaraju said that the Government of India decided to observe National Forest Martyrs’ Day to commemorate the sacrifice of 363 men and women, who died protecting the forests.

The incident took place on September 11, 1730, when the local maharaja near Jodhpur ordered the felling of Kejarli trees. The members of Bishnoi community fought the soldiers of the maharaja and gave up their lives defending the trees.

Dr. Basavaraju also highlighted the sacrifices made by department personnel in the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar belt during the 1990s when forest brigand Veerappan operated in the region. He recalled how P. Srinivas, who was the Deputy Conservator of Forests at that time, lost his life at the hands of the forest brigand. In more recent years, S. Manikandan, director, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve and Conservator of Forests, died when he was attacked by a wild tusker while assessing the extent of forest fire in the jungles.

D. Mahesh Kumar, executive director, Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, and others were present.