National flag unit workers to be honoured in Hubballi

February 11, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Workers from the national flag unit in the Khadi centre in Bengeri will be felicitated during Rajat Sambhrama celebrations in Hubballi on Wednesday.

Young students will perform Malla Kambha exercises. A team of humourists led by Gangavati Pranesh will present a performance. Film actor Dolly Dhananjay will be present.

It is being organised as part of the birthday celebrations of Rajat Ullagaddimath, Congress leader.

Ministers Satish Jarkiholi, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Santosh Lad, MLAs Prasad Abbayya and N.H. Konaraddi and others will be present.

Seers Gurusiddha Rajayogendra Swami, Sri Vimala Renuka Veeramuktimani and others will participate.

