National flag hoisted at all 118 rly. stations of Mysuru division

The Mysuru Division of South Western Railway marked the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by hoisting the national flag in all 118 railway stations across the division, on Saturday.

The campaign to be held from August 13 to 15 also entailed hoisting the flag by all employees at their residences and the authorities distributed 6,500 flags for the purpose.

The railways also made announcements at all stations to create awareness among the public to hoist the national flag at their houses. Posters have been displayed at prominent places of various railway stations to make them aware about Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, said the authorities.

In addition, selfie stands on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Har Ghar Tiranga theme have been installed at 10 major railway stations of Mysuru Division. They include Mysuru, Hassan, Subrahmanya Road, Arsikere, Shivamogga Town, Davangere, Harihar, and Chitradurga and at the Mysuru Divisional Office .

Har Ghar Tiranga stickers have also been pasted on locomotives and coaches to draw attention of the passengers and the public, said the railway authorities.

The members of the South Western Railway Women’s welfare organisation distributed national flags to the licensed railway sahayaks and contract housekeeping staff working at Mysuru Railway Station free of cost to celebrate the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga. Pooja Agarwal, president of the organisation, appealed to the gathering to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by hoisting the national flag at their residential buildings from August 13 to 15 and make the event a grand success.