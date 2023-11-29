National final inter-school quiz in Chikkamagaluru today

November 29, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - BENGALURU

The stage is set for the second edition of the annual V.G. Siddhartha Memorial Inter-School Quiz, which is slated to be held at the Amber Valley Residential School campus at Chikkamagaluru on Thursday.

The quiz is among the several new initiatives of the school, over the last year, under the leadership of its executive trustee Aisshwarya D.K.S. Hegde. It has been held digitally and has seen keen participation from across 72 locations of India, said a press release.

Children from Varanasi, Sonepat, Gwalior, Mumbai, Kochi, Chennai, and Bengaluru will compete with each other for the national crown.

Ten toppers from across India have made it to the national finale. The national winner of the quiz will receive a scholarship of ₹1 lakh, the prestigious V.G. Siddhartha Memorial Quiz Trophy for the school while three runners-up will receive iPads. All the contestants will receive goodies and certificates of merit.

The national finale of the quiz will be hosted by quizmaster Giri Pickbrain and the chief guest is Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

