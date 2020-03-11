National festival Rangadhvani-2020 from March 15

Rangadhvani-2020, a five-day national theatre festival, will begin at Rangayana here from March 15.

Rangayana director Ramesh Parvinaikar told presspersons here on Wednesday that besides multi-lingual plays, the festival will feature street plays, symposiums, art and book exhibitions, and interactive sessions with theatre personalities.

The festival will be held simulteneously on four stages erected on the Rangayana premises, he said.

To begin with, there will be theatre songs at 10 a.m. on March 15 from Premanand Shinde. This will be followed by a symposium at 10.30 a.m. and will be inaugurated by writer Balanna Sheegihalli. Ramesh Parvinaikar will deliver the keynote address.

At noon, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will inauugrate the sculptures depicting scenes of historical plays erected on the Rangayana premises. This will be followed by sessions on theatre.

At 3 p.m. there will be a street play by Vijaykumar Doddmani and his team, and a folk programme from 4 to 6 p.m.

The festival will be inaugurated at 6.30 p.m. by Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi.

District in-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar and director T.S. Nagabharana will be special invitees. Arvind Bellad, MLA, will preside over the event.

This will be followed by Kempu Kanagile, directed by Srinivas Bhat. The play will be performed by the Natana team of Mysuru. This play has been authored by Ravindranath Tagore.

On March 16, symposiums, interaction and folk programme will be held in the morning session while various folk art forms by several teams of north Karnataka would be held at 6 p.m.

The play Nata Samrat, by V. V. Shirvadkar and directed by Jayanth Deshmukh, will be performed by the Ekaranga Theatre society, Bhopal at 7.30 p.m.

On March 17, a folk dance festival would be held at 6 p.m. and will be inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan. The Hindi play Park, by Manish Koul and directed by Danish Ahmad Khan, will be staged by Dayadruhti Rangavinayak Rangamandal at 7.30 p.m.

At 8.30 p.m., To kill or not to kill, directed by Valyakuli Khodjakuli, will be performed by the Anarva Arts Trust.

On March 18, Bhoode ne Kaha, directed by Veena Sharma, will be performed by the Ranga Visharad Theatre Club.

The valedictory function will be held on March 19 at 6 p.m. and actor Suchendra Prasad will be the chief guest. BJP State general secretary Mahesh Tenginkai, Mandya Ramesh and others will be guests.

This will be followed by the play Vidisheya Vidhushak, by K.V. Subbanna and directed by Dakshayani Bhay, which will be will be performed by the Drishya team.

Rangayana administrator Manjula Yaligar, convener Marthand Katti and others were present.